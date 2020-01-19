Sneak Peek: Violet

The latest evansville civic theatre "next wave" production asks, "what is beauty," and "are miracles real?"

Stage doors for an exclusive sneak peek at "violet", open this weekend.

Driver: get your tickets ready!

This is the memphis bus, by the way of johnson city, kingsport, knoxville, nashville and a bunch of other towns no bigger than this one.

Tickets, please.

Gretchin: it is 1964, and a girl with a ticket, a suitcase, and a heart full of expectation waits for a greyhound bus in sleepy spruce pine, north carolina.

Violet: people of spruce pine are stupid.

Gretchin: violet karl is in search of a miracle...the healing touch of a tv evangelist who will make her beautiful..for the right amount of cash.

Violet: i tried to get down to charlotte last year, when he set up his ?pole canvas cathedral, seats 15,000?

But i didn't have enough saved yet.

Now, i don't know what you think is so funny.

Dave: he's just gpt a cough.

Violet: let the lord give me a cough, long as i get me a new face while i'm still young enough!

Gretchin: as a child, her father's axe slipped as he chopped wood, and violet's face bears the tale of the horrendous accident.

Violet: i wasn't born with this scar, it took an axe blade to split my face in two.

Gretchin: violet struggles to reconcile her memories of her childhood visage with what she sees in the mirror now...especial ly on her journey to transformati on.

Violet: when you see a brand new face, and it's mine....won't you be surprised?!

Gretchin: despite her appearance, violet forms unlikely friendships with her fellow riders, who teach her about beauty... dave: tings are mean and ugly in this world...i mean act ugly, do ugly, be ugly.

Gretchin: ...love, courage and what it means to be an outsider, including a young, africa?

American soldier whose love for her reaches far past her physical "imperfection s."

Although she may not succeed in having the scar on her face healed, violet is able to repair those scars that are lying deeper than her skin.

With a score from ton?

Winning composer jeanine tesori (think: thoroughly modern millie and shrek; fun home) and book and lyrics by the acclaimed brian crawley (of a little princess), v iolet is inspired by the short story, "the ugliest pilgrim" by doris betts, astounding critics and audiences alike in two separate decades.

Violet is a powerhouse piece of theatre with unforgettabl e performances , sure to take an audience's breath away.

"violet" opens tonight at evansville civic theatre, and runs through this weekend and next with sunday matiées tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students.

