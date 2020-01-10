Firefighters fight more than fire, many are battling with their mental health

Fisher trucking parts".

It's more likely for a firefighter to die by suicide than in the line-of-duty.

That's according to recent statistics.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the hamilton center.

She spoke with the chair of the zero suicide initative... and has more on why first responders take their own life.

Burning buildings..

Dead bodies..

Those are just a few things a firefighter sees on a daily basis.

The trauma they carry from work..

Doesn't dissapear at the end of their shift.

In 2019..

There were 113 deaths by suicide..

And 58 in the line of duty.

And that's just from last year's statistics.

Multiple studies have shown that suicide has been an issue for years..

But very little has been done to address it.

Here's something to think about..

First responders have "ptsd" and "depression" at a level five times the amount of a regular civilian.

I sat down one on one with the director of adult services at the hamiltion center.

She says an issue that isn't talked about enough.

"when looking at suicide especially from a public figure, i think often times it goes by the waistside and we don't realize the actual trauma that they are experiencing on a day to day basis."

The hamilton center also provides programs here in vigo county for those in need of help.

Reporting live from the hamilton center, jordan kudisch,