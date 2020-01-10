Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Firefighters fight more than fire, many are battling with their mental health

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Firefighters fight more than fire, many are battling with their mental healthFirefighters fight more than fire, many are battling with their mental health
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Firefighters fight more than fire, many are battling with their mental health

Fisher trucking parts".

It's more likely for a firefighter to die by suicide than in the line-of-duty.

That's according to recent statistics.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the hamilton center.

She spoke with the chair of the zero suicide initative... and has more on why first responders take their own life.

Burning buildings..

Dead bodies..

Those are just a few things a firefighter sees on a daily basis.

The trauma they carry from work..

Doesn't dissapear at the end of their shift.

In 2019..

There were 113 deaths by suicide..

And 58 in the line of duty.

And that's just from last year's statistics.

Multiple studies have shown that suicide has been an issue for years..

But very little has been done to address it.

Here's something to think about..

First responders have "ptsd" and "depression" at a level five times the amount of a regular civilian.

I sat down one on one with the director of adult services at the hamiltion center.

She says an issue that isn't talked about enough.

"when looking at suicide especially from a public figure, i think often times it goes by the waistside and we don't realize the actual trauma that they are experiencing on a day to day basis."

The hamilton center also provides programs here in vigo county for those in need of help.

Reporting live from the hamilton center, jordan kudisch,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AaronM95151157

Aaron James Cross RT @ABCWorldNews: U.S. FIREFIGHTERS KILLED: Three American firefighters were killed when their air tanker crashed near Canberra on a missio… 18 hours ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You U.S. FIREFIGHTERS KILLED: Three American firefighters were killed when their air tanker crashed near Canberra on a… https://t.co/r3IE2eEY3l 1 day ago

ManikTerritory

Manik Territory RT @NTCattlemen: MEDIA RELEASE: NTCA believes the outrage being expressed by the NT Gov at volunteer payments was disgraceful given the NT… 1 day ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight U.S. FIREFIGHTERS KILLED: Three American firefighters were killed when their air tanker crashed near Canberra on a… https://t.co/qu5JhX62sh 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Ways to Improve Your Mental Health in 2020 [Video]10 Ways to Improve Your Mental Health in 2020

As the new year begins, many people are resolving to pay more attention to their mental and emotional wellness in 2020.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:17Published

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family [Video]Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.