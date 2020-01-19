Global  

Hudgins scores career-high 31 in Northwest victory versus Griffons

It's a rivalry, so it's mo west.

We always get up for mo west.") well,trevor hudgins enjoys the rivalry..

You'll know why pretty quickly... northwest and missouri western... in recent years... it's been the bearcats controlling the men's side of the basketball rivalry... griffs trying to change that... up in the ville... ben mccollum's no.

2 bearcats... hosting sundance wicks griffons..

1st half..

It's a battle...=== griffons down 15-12... tyus millhollin...tyree martin... back to a one-point game in the first half..=== little later..

Millhollin for three..

Griffs go on a 7-0 run... 19-15 lead for western...=== but remember how i said trevor hudgins enjoyed this game... hudgins for three...=== he's warming up... and then the stepback... as the shot clock winds down..

That's good..

You can see coach wicks just smiling behind him..

Because what can you do against that... hudgins with 21 of northwest 31 first half points... 31-25 at the break...=== second half..

I said it's a battle..

And it was..

Tyrell carroll not an easy shot..

He goes for 20 points...=== but hudgins... just out of control... lays it in..=== then with time running down and shot clock down to about six seconds..

This is just insane... career high 31 points for hudgins... northwest wins 65-56... and by the way, trevor hudgins went over the 1,000 career point mark tonight... here's his head coach after the game... (sot ) four st.

Joseph




