The Trench movie (1999) Daniel Craig, Paul Nicholls

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
The Trench movie trailer HD (1999) - Plot synopsis: A story about a group of soldiers' last days before the battle of the Somme in 1916, showing the conditions in the trenches during World War I, and taking you into the minds of the soldiers.

Director: William Boyd Writer: William Boyd Stars: Daniel Craig, Paul Nicholls, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Danny Dyer, James D'Arcy, Cillian Murphy and Ben Whishaw The Trench is a 1999 independent war film directed by William Boyd.

It depicts the experiences of a group of young British soldiers in the 48 hours leading up to the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

The film paints a picture of the soldiers' emotional experience in the confines of the trenches; an experience running the gamut from boredom to fear, panic to restlessness.

Billy MacFarlane (Paul Nicholls), 17, along with his older brother, Eddie (Tam Williams), has volunteered for service.

The whole platoon, all in their late teens, depend on the war-hardened Sergeant Winter (Daniel Craig) and the scholarly Lieutenant Hart (Julian Rhind-Tutt) for their survival.

When word arrives that the platoon will join the first wave of attacks, they do not yet know they will be present when the British Army loses the greatest number of soldiers in a single day in its history.
