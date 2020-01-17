Martin Luther King events

>> monday is martin luther king, junior day.

Here is the health educator and youth coordinator for the ywca of greater charleston.

Welcome, patrice.

It is a big day for the entire country on monday.

But certainly it is for the ywca.

Tell us a little more though first before we get into all of those events.

The ywca and hair history in charleston.

>> the ywca has been here in the low country, the only one in the low country for 113 years.

It was founded in 1972.

And just a little background i found cool when i started working with the ywca and i found our director was a cousin of coretta scott king and that became their brainchild.

After he passed they started founding the celebration that's has grown to 10 events now in 2020.

>> that's right.

That's incredible.

And we are at the tail end of some of those events.

They have been going on all week.

The ywca has been a gathering place for people to come and for many different reasons.

Maybe you can tell us about some of the programs the ywca has.

We have women and girls empower -- empowerment and racial equity.

Today and tomorrow our rei, racial equity institutes dig deep into the history of institutional liesed racism and draws an immaculate timeline all the way up to today to see how it is still playing out.

I alwaysen -- i always encourage everybody to get into that.

And then our women and girls empowerment has career success series and the y girls code that teaches stem skills and exposes them to careers in the field as well.

And then my program, health and safety right now is focused on sexual reproductive health.

We are partners of choose well which is an initiative to lower statewide unintended pregnancies.

>> and why is that particularly important?

It sounds like all these programs are rich in education that the children are receiving, but important to get more into the detail and the philosophy behind these parts of our education.

The latter one, why is that important?

>> it is important 50% of pregnancies in south carolina are unintended.

It continues a cycle of poverty for some people.

So just providing education access to health care reduces those barriers.

And then i do education under the umbrella of sexual reproductive health.

So sti pre sciential -- prevention and things like that is important.

Especially in the southeast where comprehensive sex education is not a thing in public schools.

I try to get that out to the community.

We are back with patrice witherspoon.

She is the health and youth curedder for -- curedder -- coordinator charleston.

You have a lot going on for tuesday.

Let's start with our calendar.

>> on saturday, it is my favorite event.

It is the mlk youth poetry slam.

It is 2:00 p.m.

At the charleston public library downtown.

It will be hosted by our charleston poet marcus amiker and we will have a performance.

>> we love marcus here.

He has come on several times.

And his wife has come on several time.

It -- we would be uh miss if we didn't congratulate them on their new baby.

He has had his hands full the last few weeks and last several months.

As far as the poetry slam goes, why is this so -- such a favorite of yours?

>> it is a favorite of mine because it's probably the most creative thing that i get to do as a part of the mlk events.

And it gives the students a chance to really showcase their creativity.

I was blown away last year.

It was my first year coordinating the youth event.

The talent these kids brought to the stage was amazing.

I was blown away.

The judges and the crowd and marcus himself, we were all amazed.

>> it is wonderful when you give children a platform to feel comfortable and to express themselves.

The creativity that lies within is mind blowing, right?

Tell us what are some of the other events besides poetry slam.

>> the other events going on on sunday is a service at 4:00 p.m.

At mount moriah missionary baptist church.

It is kind of a big deal because we decided in 2020 we are going to branch out to the tri-county area.

That event has been tradition -- traditionally held at the moore street baptist.

We want to rotate.

>> and then on monday is a biggy.

Where does the parade start and end and where should people go?

>> lineup.

It starts at 8:00 p.m.

The action parade starts at 10:00 a.m.

It goes from burke high school on fish burn to -- >> and people come from all over to get there.

It behooves you to get your spot and spark -- parking and spot on the street to watch it comfortably.

You are also going to have events on tuesday.

So mlk day -- well you also have a concert.

We'll have the details on our website for the concert.

On tuesday you have a special breakfast and workshop happening.

Tell us about those.

>> yes, so tuesday is our mlk business professional breakfast.

That draws out nearly 700 community leaders all to celebrate doctor king's legacy and as well as the youth summit.

Responser about 50 to a hundred students to come and network with those professionals, and then they go to their youth summit and they dive deeper into their own discussions about mlk's legacy which is equity and other things that are important to them.

This year our keynote is going to be miss sheila c johnson.

She is the co-founder of the b .e.t and co-founder of salamander hotels and suites and she is the first african-american woman to have partnership in the deals.

>> i did not know that.

That's incredible.

>> it is incredible.

>> how do people -- how much are the tickets?

>> i want to say individual tickets are about $70.

Chaperons for the youth summit are deducted to $40.

And then we have sponsorship packages.

>> wow.

A wealth of information that you will pull from that is incredible.

And finally any last thoughts that you want to get across to our audience as to why it is so important to celebrate mlk day?

>> it is so important because we are all carrying mlk's legacy within us.

And i think we all have something to say and a reason to celebrate the fact that his vision in so many ways has come alive, but we are still fighting to see the vision fully fulfilled.

I am excited to hear everyone from the poetry slam and the keynotes and the youth speakers about what the legacy means to them as well.

>> you have to keep fighting.

If you don't keep fighting you don't see excellence and don't experience excellence.

Thank you so much.

We will have all of the information