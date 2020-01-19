Global  

The Incantation Movie - DEAN CAIN, SAM VALENTINE

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
The Incantation Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this picturesque thriller starring (Dean Cain), a young girl, (Sam Valentine), has a chance of a lifetime to visit her ancestors ominous castle in the south of France, far away from prying eyes.

She soon uncovers their shocking secrets.

YEAR PRODUCED: 2018 RUNTIME: 98 FORMAT: HD GENRE: Horror, Horror >> Occult, Horror >> Suspense/Thriller, Suspense, Thriller, RATING: NR DIRECTOR: Jude S.

Walko WRITER(s): Jude S.

Walko EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): GARY B.

& JULIE A.

SULLIVAN PRODUCER(s): DAN CAMPBELL, MICHAEL KULKA MAIN CAST: DEAN CAIN, SAM VALENTINE OTHER/SUPPORTING CAST: DYLAN KELLOGG, BEATRICE ORRO, MARGIE CLARK, CAROLINE GATOUILLAT, JUDE S.

WALKO COMPOSER/ORIGINAL MUSIC: Daniel Lepervanche OTHER NOTABLE CONSTRIBUTORS: with original songs by ERIN ALVEY
