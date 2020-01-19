The Incantation Movie - DEAN CAIN, SAM VALENTINE
The Incantation Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this picturesque thriller starring (Dean Cain), a young girl, (Sam Valentine), has a chance of a lifetime to visit her ancestors ominous castle in the south of France, far away from prying eyes.
She soon uncovers their shocking secrets.
YEAR PRODUCED: 2018
RUNTIME: 98
FORMAT: HD
GENRE: Horror, Horror >> Occult, Horror >> Suspense/Thriller, Suspense, Thriller,
RATING: NR
DIRECTOR: Jude S.
Walko
WRITER(s): Jude S.
Walko
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): GARY B.
& JULIE A.
SULLIVAN
PRODUCER(s): DAN CAMPBELL, MICHAEL KULKA
MAIN CAST: DEAN CAIN, SAM VALENTINE
OTHER/SUPPORTING CAST: DYLAN KELLOGG, BEATRICE ORRO, MARGIE CLARK, CAROLINE GATOUILLAT, JUDE S.
WALKO
COMPOSER/ORIGINAL MUSIC: Daniel Lepervanche
OTHER NOTABLE CONSTRIBUTORS: with original songs by ERIN ALVEY