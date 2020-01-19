Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fink becomes All-Time Assist Leader at Oregon Tech

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Fink becomes All-Time Assist Leader at Oregon Tech

Fink becomes All-Time Assist Leader at Oregon Tech

With his fifth assist of the night against Corban University on Saturday, Hustlin' Owls senior Mitchell Fink passed Todd Mathews as the OIT All-Time Assist Leader.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fink becomes All-Time Assist Leader at Oregon Tech

Only five assists away from becoming the all-time assist leader at o-i-t.

===== corban not letting him get to it that easy.

The warriors strike first with a triple to take the early lead.

===== shot clock winding down for seth erickson.

He takes a dribble and step back and then hits the contested three-pointer to even things up at three apiece.

====== corban trailing 14 to 10.

Isiah quintero shows off the range with a deep dagger.

Warriors pull within one in the early minutes of the game.

===== fink, talks to his team.

He would finish the night with 25 points and eight assists.

(hard final) leads the hustlin' owls to their 16-th win of the season, 99 to 88 and becomes the all-time assist leader at oregon tech.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

tevsfink1

Steven Fink RT @KDRVSports: Mitchell Fink will go down in history. The @OITMBB senior moved to number one on the All-Time Assist Leaders rank with his… 24 minutes ago

KDRVSports

NewsWatch 12 Sports Mitchell Fink will go down in history. The @OITMBB senior moved to number one on the All-Time Assist Leaders rank… https://t.co/U4PBSjYA7L 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.