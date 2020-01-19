Fink becomes All-Time Assist Leader at Oregon Tech

Only five assists away from becoming the all-time assist leader at o-i-t.
===== corban not letting him get to it that easy.
The warriors strike first with a triple to take the early lead.
===== shot clock winding down for seth erickson.
He takes a dribble and step back and then hits the contested three-pointer to even things up at three apiece.
====== corban trailing 14 to 10.
Isiah quintero shows off the range with a deep dagger.
Warriors pull within one in the early minutes of the game.
===== fink, talks to his team.
He would finish the night with 25 points and eight assists.
(hard final) leads the hustlin' owls to their 16-th win of the season, 99 to 88 and becomes the all-time assist leader at oregon tech.