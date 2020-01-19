The Summoning Movie
The Summoning Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A group of college students on their way to the party of the year get lost when their car breaks down, stranding them in the middle of nowhere.
The group is chased through the forest, discovering they are now part of a satanic ceremony.
YEAR PRODUCED: 2015
RUNTIME: 88
FORMAT: HD
GENRE: Horror >> Occult,
RATING: NR
DIRECTOR: Curtis Schultz
WRITER(s): Curtis Schultz
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): Matt Horn and Curtis Schultz
PRODUCER(s): Joseph Hancock, Daniel Jackson and Robert Sloan
MAIN CAST: Brian C Chenworth - Jared, Amy Locicero - Shelley, Flavio Milicchio - Drew, Shanna McLaughlin - Casey, Jordan Wall - Cam
OTHER/SUPPORTING CAST: Elaine Hoxie - Gisele, John Kyle - The Summoner, J.
Larose - Harold Noll, Lainie Kates - Lauren Bass, Kristina Bewley - Kim, Tracy Wiu - Main Newscaster