Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Summoning Movie

The Summoning Movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
The Summoning Movie

The Summoning Movie

The Summoning Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A group of college students on their way to the party of the year get lost when their car breaks down, stranding them in the middle of nowhere.

The group is chased through the forest, discovering they are now part of a satanic ceremony.

YEAR PRODUCED: 2015 RUNTIME: 88 FORMAT: HD GENRE: Horror >> Occult, RATING: NR DIRECTOR: Curtis Schultz WRITER(s): Curtis Schultz EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): Matt Horn and Curtis Schultz PRODUCER(s): Joseph Hancock, Daniel Jackson and Robert Sloan MAIN CAST: Brian C Chenworth - Jared, Amy Locicero - Shelley, Flavio Milicchio - Drew, Shanna McLaughlin - Casey, Jordan Wall - Cam OTHER/SUPPORTING CAST: Elaine Hoxie - Gisele, John Kyle - The Summoner, J.

Larose - Harold Noll, Lainie Kates - Lauren Bass, Kristina Bewley - Kim, Tracy Wiu - Main Newscaster
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dakota Johnson Has an Intimate Scene with St. Vincent in Sundance Movie 'The Nowhere Inn'

The music mockumentary The Nowhere Inn, staring Carrie Brownstein and St. Vincent as themselves,...
Just Jared - Published

John Cena Isn't Labeling His 'Fast & Furious 9' Character As The Villain

John Cena isn’t going to give away any hints on if his character in Fast & Furious 9 is the...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnteLove19

ThinkTank A summoning https://t.co/FORpHAi7qW #Video #Movie #MCR #MyChemicalRomance 9 hours ago

perfectea

mando cassidy & the yoda kid but maybe i’m biased cause i saw myself in miss trunchbull, being a masc-leaning***child and never appreciated… https://t.co/2QeBskpVDt 9 hours ago

ziggycharm

alora☀️ watching the summoning had the same feel as when u watch the flashbacks of someone getting cursed or the death scenes in a horror movie 1 day ago

starbella226

king_of_LA #MYCHEMICALROMANCE2020 RT @StrifeMagazine: For whoever has been living under a rock for the last 16 hours, My Chemical Romance have kicked off their new era with… 1 day ago

datwerg

datwerg² why is hisada credited above kanno in z movie #12 hisada, who animated only part of goku vs janemba and the shenlo… https://t.co/MntZGwowvg 1 day ago

WolfGangOfFour

Block Me Amadeus @pro_worrier_ I just put on a movie I've been looking forward to seeing. Brings them round like a summoning spell. 1 day ago

everystarfalI

blair 🗡 IS SEEING MCR fun fact!! if you have those google cardboard goggles you can watch youtube videos with them and it feels like you’… https://t.co/R2MXxT3Vf0 1 day ago

Isaplaysgamezgx

IsaplayZGX Watching the Broly Movie before summoning on the banner cause my superstition is at an all time high. https://t.co/TNNM5OObr9 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Movies to Watch if You Loved Joker [Video]Top 10 Movies to Watch if You Loved Joker

Joker got the last laugh, but be sure to check these movies out if you liked Joker! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best movies fans of 2019's Joker should watch. Our countdown of the movies..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:48Published

MythBusters: Toilet Bomb Aftershow [Video]MythBusters: Toilet Bomb Aftershow

Jamie and Adam address the testing of &quot;old, crap&quot; movies, non-numb legs, cast-iron bathtubs, vaporized toilets and perhaps MOST importantly, their favorite Mel Gibson movie.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.