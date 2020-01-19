Global  

Definition of Fear Movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:27s
Definition of Fear Movie Trailer HD - PLOT SYNOPSIS: Four beautiful girl friends, who live and work in New York, spend the weekend at a holiday cabin, by a frozen lake, under the pretense of a ‘girlie weekend away’ organised by Sarah Fording.

YEAR PRODUCED: 2015 RUNTIME: 88 FORMAT: HD GENRE: Drama >> Psychological Thriller, Horror >> Psychological, Thriller, RATING: NR DIRECTOR: James F.

Simpson WRITER(s): James F.

Simpson EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): Barry Cook PRODUCER(s): Christopher Branch, James F.

Simpson, Leighton Lloyd MAIN CAST: Jaqueline Fernandez (Sarah Fording), Katherine Barrell (Victoria Burns), Blythe Hubbard (Rachel Moore), Mercedes Papalia (Frankie Toms) COMPOSER/ORIGINAL MUSIC: James F.

Simpson, Adrian Ellis
