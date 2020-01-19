Definition of Fear Movie
Definition of Fear Movie Trailer HD - PLOT SYNOPSIS: Four beautiful girl friends, who live and work in New York, spend the weekend at a holiday cabin, by a frozen lake, under the pretense of a ‘girlie weekend away’ organised by Sarah Fording.
YEAR PRODUCED: 2015
RUNTIME: 88
FORMAT: HD
GENRE: Drama >> Psychological Thriller, Horror >> Psychological, Thriller,
RATING: NR
DIRECTOR: James F.
Simpson
WRITER(s): James F.
Simpson
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): Barry Cook
PRODUCER(s): Christopher Branch, James F.
Simpson, Leighton Lloyd
MAIN CAST: Jaqueline Fernandez (Sarah Fording), Katherine Barrell (Victoria Burns), Blythe Hubbard (Rachel Moore), Mercedes Papalia (Frankie Toms)
COMPOSER/ORIGINAL MUSIC: James F.
Simpson, Adrian Ellis