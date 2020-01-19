Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Senator Chuck Schumer attends Women's March in New York

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Senator Chuck Schumer attends Women's March in New York

Senator Chuck Schumer attends Women's March in New York

US Senator Chuck Schumer joined the Women's March h at Columbus Circle in New York on Friday (January 18th).

He walked through the crowd posing for selfies with participants and cheered in support of the marchers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pro-Trump protesters argue with participants on Women's March in New York [Video]Pro-Trump protesters argue with participants on Women's March in New York

A small group of banner-waving supporters of Donald Trump turned up at the Women's March in New York on Saturday (January 18th) and succeeded in provoking a reaction from some of the thousands of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:46Published

Thousands join Women's March in New York [Video]Thousands join Women's March in New York

Thousands of people marched through New York on Friday in the fourth annual Women's March. Some flag-waving supporters of Donald Trump also arrived at the event perhaps hoping to draw a reaction..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 10:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.