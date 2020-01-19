Shabana Azmi's condition stable after accident, Bollywood stars meet her| OneIndia News

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was seriously injured in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway Saturday afternoon at around 3.30 pm.

An FIR has been lodged against Shabana Azmi's driver for rash driving.

The actress suffered injuries to her head and spine while the driver escaped with minor injuries.