Black Creek movie 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:10s - Published Black Creek movie Black Creek movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a troubled young man and his sister travel into the dark Wisconsin woods to scatter their father's ashes, they disturb an ancient spirit and become marked for death. YEAR PRODUCED: 2010 RUNTIME: 80 FORMAT: 2K GENRE: Horror >> Suspense/Thriller, Suspense, RATING: NR DIRECTOR: James Crow WRITER(s): James Crow EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): Craig Patrick PRODUCER(s): Jeff Greig, Scott Patrick, Paul Peterson MAIN CAST: Chris Oflyng, Leah Patrick, Rachel Vedder, Brianna Shae, Robert Lowe, Pierse Stevens OTHER/SUPPORTING CAST: Todd Clennon, Lance Wendlandt, Kelly Wendlandt, Kaylee Williams, Michael Copon 0

