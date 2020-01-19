Global  

Pro-Trump protesters argue with participants on Women's March in New York

A small group of banner-waving supporters of Donald Trump turned up at the Women's March in New York on Saturday (January 18th) and succeeded in provoking a reaction from some of the thousands of participants.

Some marchers stopped to trade "colourful" insults with the supporters of the US president.

Many of those on the march carried signs denouncing Trump and chanted slogans against the controversial 45th US president.
