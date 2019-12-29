Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack

Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack

No immediate claim of responsibility but Saudi TV blames Houthi rebels for assault involving missiles and drones.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sixty dead in attack on Yemen military camp: reports

An attack by Iran-aligned Houthis on a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib has killed...
SBS - Published Also reported by •ReutersSifyDeutsche Welle


Dozens Killed In Houthi Attack On Camp In Yemen’s Marib

Iranian-backed Houthi militia attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •ReutersMENAFN.comSifyDeutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this

HarryKindred8

Harry Kindred RT @Kayaker_17: Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack @AJENews https://t.co/dETasRR7ck 18 hours ago

my234Radio

234Radio Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack https://t.co/7dL8t9Y3ls https://t.co/ovO9kGX6pk 21 hours ago

djokaymegamixer

The Nation’s Pride #Nigeria Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack https://t.co/HXOHhsbLBC https://t.co/kfOmjmFNS5 21 hours ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack Saudi national TV blames Houthi rebels for deadly as… https://t.co/CMy3rUOcOI 22 hours ago

Livid2point0

Livid 🤦🏻‍♀️ Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack https://t.co/4xM75Hnnpb 1 day ago

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @AJENews: Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack https://t.co/kwkALdSuTs https://t.co/vWFV8LSMRY 1 day ago

ISP_Hopkins

International Studies Program | Johns Hopkins RT @HopkinsPOFA: Dozens of Yemeni soldiers were killed in the province of Marib by a missile attack. Yemen’s government has blamed houthi r… 1 day ago

HopkinsPOFA

Hopkins Podcast on Foreign Affairs Dozens of Yemeni soldiers were killed in the province of Marib by a missile attack. Yemen’s government has blamed h… https://t.co/6kcePgqT6Z 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Houthis blamed after scores of Yemen soldiers killed in attack [Video]Houthis blamed after scores of Yemen soldiers killed in attack

More than 100 people, mostly government soldiers, have been killed in Yemen in a missile strike on a military camp.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

At Least Seven Dead After Houthi Missile Hits Military Parade [Video]At Least Seven Dead After Houthi Missile Hits Military Parade

A missile struck a military parade in Yemen’s town of al-Dhalea on Sunday. Reuters reports the attack killed at least seven people and wounded several. The missile struck a parade ground where a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.