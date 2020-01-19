Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises 10-point guarantee card| OneIndia News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shares 10-point guarantee card, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says Citizenship law was 'unnecessary', Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting over Sai Baba birthplace row on Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman shares statistics on Muslims given citizenship, Mohan Bhagwat claims RSS believes in the constitution, Kapil Sibal says will be unconstitutional for states to oppose CAA, Congress wants to lead CAA fight 'nationally' and more news