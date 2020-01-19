Former BBC head warns of consequences of change to licence fee 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published Former BBC head warns of consequences of change to licence fee Former BBC head Mark Thompson tells Andrew Marr it is possible the BBC could change to a subscription-based service - but that it would no longer be the BBC we know. 0

