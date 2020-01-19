Global  

Former BBC head warns of consequences of change to licence fee

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Former BBC head warns of consequences of change to licence fee

Former BBC head warns of consequences of change to licence fee

Former BBC head Mark Thompson tells Andrew Marr it is possible the BBC could change to a subscription-based service - but that it would no longer be the BBC we know.
