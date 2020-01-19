Salah seals it with last-minute winner 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:13s - Published Salah seals it with last-minute winner Reaction from captain Jordan Henderson and scorer of Liverpool’s second goal, Mohamed Salah, after the Reds’ 2-0 win over rivals Manchester United.

Recent related news from verified sources Liverpool Races Away, Leaving United Grasping for Moral Victories A plan foiled by an early header and a late Mohamed Salah winner exposes the growing chasm in quality...

