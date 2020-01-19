Global  

NYX Cosmetics Launching “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Makeup

If you’re looking for a hexing winter look, Nyx Cosmetics’ latest release is the perfect potion to leave everyone in your life spellbound.

On January 21, the brand will be releasing a whole new makeup kit inspired by the magical world of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — just in time for Sabrina’s descent to hell in the series upcoming third season.
