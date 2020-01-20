Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Skies will turn mostly clear tonight with calming winds out of the northwest.

Temperatures will fall into the single digits with some areas possibly near zero.

A lot of sunshine welcomes our Monday with temperatures climbing into the lower to mid 20s with northwest winds around 5 mph.

Another day of sunshine is on tap for your Tuesday with highs a little cooler in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Clouds are on the increase Wednesday with a chance of a wintry mix Wednesday night through Friday with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

This will result some melting of the snow pack.