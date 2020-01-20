Global  

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Skies will turn mostly clear tonight with calming winds out of the northwest.

Temperatures will fall into the single digits with some areas possibly near zero.

A lot of sunshine welcomes our Monday with temperatures climbing into the lower to mid 20s with northwest winds around 5 mph.

Another day of sunshine is on tap for your Tuesday with highs a little cooler in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Clouds are on the increase Wednesday with a chance of a wintry mix Wednesday night through Friday with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

This will result some melting of the snow pack.
