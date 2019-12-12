Global  

Real-Life Superhero Returns Beloved Items to Hospital Patient

A real-life "Superman" came to the rescue of a disabled man after his bag was stolen at a local hospital.

Ira Printz was in the hospital for 6 weeks, during that time his bag containing his favorite Superman t-shirt and cell phone was stolen.

After his mom filed a police report, this officer showed up with a new phone and a new shirt.

While the officer doesn't want any recognition, Printz would like to see him again.

Ira is now doing well and he'd like to thank his real-life Superman!
