Don't Let The Devil In Movie
Don't Let The Devil In Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After being relocated from the city to a small Appalachian town in order to oversea the development of a casino, land developer John Harris and his wife, previously warned there would be resentment within the community, soon find themselves entangled within a tapestry of pure evil that lurks within.
YEAR PRODUCED: 2017
RUNTIME: 88
FORMAT: HD
GENRE: Horror >> Psychological, Horror >> Suspense/Thriller,
RATING: NR
DIRECTOR: Courtney Sell
WRITER(s): Courtney Sell
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): Courtney Sell, Marc Slanger
PRODUCER(s): Courtney Sell, Marc Slanger, V.P.
Walling, Jac Currie
MAIN CAST: Jordan Lewis - “Samantha Harris”, Marc Slanger - “John Harris”, Mark Baker - “Dr. Mitchell”, Conrad Brooks - “Mr. Taylor”
OTHER/SUPPORTING CAST: Anthony J.
Anastasio - “Martin”, Mark Ashby - “Reverend Meyer”, Stephen Manger - “Barfly”, Bill Guthrie - “Yeti”
COMPOSER/ORIGINAL MUSIC: Courtney Sell
OTHER NOTABLE CONSTRIBUTORS: Heather Elle, Landon Webb, Dusty Santamaria