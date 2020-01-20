Global  

Don't Let The Devil In Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After being relocated from the city to a small Appalachian town in order to oversea the development of a casino, land developer John Harris and his wife, previously warned there would be resentment within the community, soon find themselves entangled within a tapestry of pure evil that lurks within.

YEAR PRODUCED: 2017 RUNTIME: 88 FORMAT: HD GENRE: Horror >> Psychological, Horror >> Suspense/Thriller, RATING: NR DIRECTOR: Courtney Sell WRITER(s): Courtney Sell EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): Courtney Sell, Marc Slanger PRODUCER(s): Courtney Sell, Marc Slanger, V.P.

Walling, Jac Currie MAIN CAST: Jordan Lewis - “Samantha Harris”, Marc Slanger - “John Harris”, Mark Baker - “Dr. Mitchell”, Conrad Brooks - “Mr. Taylor” OTHER/SUPPORTING CAST: Anthony J.

Anastasio - “Martin”, Mark Ashby - “Reverend Meyer”, Stephen Manger - “Barfly”, Bill Guthrie - “Yeti” COMPOSER/ORIGINAL MUSIC: Courtney Sell OTHER NOTABLE CONSTRIBUTORS: Heather Elle, Landon Webb, Dusty Santamaria
