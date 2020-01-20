Global  

49ers Postgame: Coach Shanahan Discusses Super Bowl After Win Vs. Packers

49ers Postgame: Coach Shanahan Discusses Super Bowl After Win Vs. Packers

49ers Postgame: Coach Shanahan Discusses Super Bowl After Win Vs. Packers

The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game to earn a Super Bowl berth in Miami against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Kyle Shanahan discusses the win and the big upcoming game.

(1-19-2020)
