Shameless S10E12 Gallavich! - Season Finale
Shameless 10x12 "Gallavich!" Season 10 Episode 12 Promo (Season Finale) - Liam beats Frank at his own game; Lip attempts to convince Tami she should stay in Chicago with their baby; Debbie begins a new romantic chapter; Kev's new business begins to find success, but V wonders where the money is going.

