Super Bowl LIV match-up set

Jason Enyart @Amo8685 I was there that night from Champaign. The Super Bowl experience did not even match this experience. Great… https://t.co/7e0bADvJUE 17 minutes ago

Matthew Fenton "Brands were taking millions of dollars, putting it in a pile, dousing it with gasoline, and paying for the opportu… https://t.co/B4wL5zViMr 27 minutes ago

Jaybee the DJ Super Bowl match up this year is 😴😴😴 there isn’t a villain(Patriots) involved 1 hour ago

Matt Galbraith @Bentley902 @Herget @MarkMaske Besides, if I'm not mistaken the Pats only won 67% of their super bowl appearances.… https://t.co/Q1aY8dsISK 2 hours ago

Ima need that checkmark @theegibster @PFF_Sam How’s that the dream match up? Mahomes is the new Brady, The Patriots got caught cheating aga… https://t.co/VU9Swz3mQ9 2 hours ago

Contraversial Joe🤡 I’m already sick of the QB match up talk in the Super Bowl. Ppl been disrespecting Jimmy G since he came to the nin… https://t.co/G83LIRkeRJ 3 hours ago

James Jones Best super bowl match in my life #letsgoniners 3 hours ago