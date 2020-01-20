Parker family seeks help getting daughter with epilepsy a seizure-alert therapy dog 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:55s - Published Parker family seeks help getting daughter with epilepsy a seizure-alert therapy dog At first glance, Brianna Cryer appears to be the typical 13-year-old. She was a competitive gymnast and diver, but two years ago, everything in her life changed when she was diagnosed with epilepsy.