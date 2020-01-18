Global  

Watch: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde plays cricket, scores 18 runs

Watch: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde plays cricket, scores 18 runs

Watch: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde plays cricket, scores 18 runs

Chief Justice of India was seen playing cricket in Nagpur.

CJI SA Bobde scored 18 runs as part of the Judges XI team.

CJI and his team were playing against High Court Bar Association (HCBA) XI.

Bobde's score was the highest in the match.
