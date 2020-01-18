Watch: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde plays cricket, scores 18 runs 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:27s - Published Watch: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde plays cricket, scores 18 runs Chief Justice of India was seen playing cricket in Nagpur. CJI SA Bobde scored 18 runs as part of the Judges XI team. CJI and his team were playing against High Court Bar Association (HCBA) XI. Bobde's score was the highest in the match.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this amit.choudhary (امت چودھری) RT @ndtv: Watch | Protesters at #ShaheenBagh write postcards to the Chief Justice of India. Protesters appeal to the CJI, they want their v… 5 minutes ago