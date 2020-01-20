|
Fans were heartbroken after the Packers lost in San Francisco on Sunday.
The Pack came back a little bit, but ultimately fell to San Francisco 37 to 20.
The fans who vowed to stay the whole game said they will remain fiercely loyal to the Green and Gold.
"My heart hurts, but at the same time it’s been a great season," said Sara Gauthier.
