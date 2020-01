Residents cope with flooding on Westbrook Road

A TRACTOR TO GET AROUND.

THISSTREET IS SEEING THE WORST OFIT.

BACK WATER FLOODING FROM ACREEOVERWHELMED BY HEAVY RAIN.FLOODING IS SO BAD NEAR LOUISEYORK'SHOME SHE HAS TO USE A TRACTOR TODRIVETHROUGH THE WATER COVERING THEROADWAY.IT'S THE ONLY WAY IN AND OUTRIGHTNOW.YORK LIVES ON WESTBROOK ROAD.CITY LEADERS SAY IT'S ONE OFONLY TWOJACKSON STREETS THAT FLOODEDAFTER LASTWEEK'S HEAVY RAINFALL.THE WATER IS SO HIGH WATER ONWESTBROOKBECAUSE NEARBY PURPLE CREEK ISBACKING UP.HOPEFULLY THE WATER IS GOING TOGO DOWN AND I CAN GET BACK IN ISYOUR HOME FOR IT AT ALL?

NO IT'SALLAROUND IT THOUGH IT'S LIKE ON ALITTLE ISLAND.YORK SAID SHE WAS FORCED TO MOVEHEHORSES TO HIGHER GROUND AFTERTHEIRSTABLE FLOODED.WATER IS COVERING A HUGE SECTIONOFSOCCER FIELD ON WESTBROOK ROAD.THE WATER GETS UP FROM TIME TOTIME BUT NOT THIS TIME OF THEYEARUSUALLY IT'S AN APRIL MARCHAPRISO IT'S A LITTLE WORRYING ME NOWTHAT IT'S HERE THIS EARLY.THE PEARL RIVER CRESTED SUNADAYNIGHJUST OVER 34 FEET.THAT'S MUCH LOWER THAN ANEARLIERFORECAST.YORK MAY STILL NEED TO RELY ONHER TRACTOR.THE HIGH WATER WON'T RECEDE FORTHE NEXTFEW DAYS.NOW THAT THE WATER IS STABLE ANDIT'S NOT GOING TO BE GOING UPANY MORE I'M JUST GOING TO KINDOF WATCH IT AND SEEWHAT TO DO NEXT YORK SAID SHE'LL BE CLOSELYWATCHING THEWEATHER.WITH MORE RAIN EXPECTED LATERTHISWEEK COULD FORCE HER TO JOIN HERHORSES ON HIGHER GROUND.ROSS ADAMS 16 WAPT NEWS.