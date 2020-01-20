Johansson, Theron and Lopez walk red carpet at SAG Awards
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
2 weeks ago < > Embed
Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron,
Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez all sported bombshell gowns at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Johansson, who was nominated for two gongs for both Marriage Story and
Jojo Rabbit, opted for a plunging dark green satin gown to walk the red carpet with fiance Colin Jost.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
BAFTA attendees were urged to wear sustainable outfits
BAFTA attendees were urged to wear sustainable outfits Stars flooded the red carpet at the annual film awards ceremony on Sunday 2nd February, and the majority of them wore dresses and suits that were..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:37 Published 1 hour ago
Black, pink and a bit of sparkle on BAFTA red carpet
Black was the colour of choice for many stars, including Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan and Lily-Rose Depp, while others, such as Renee Zellweger and Scarlett Johansson, opted for pink at this..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:33 Published 5 hours ago