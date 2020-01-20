Der Jeep Renegade des Modelljahres 2020 in Kürtze 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: AutoMotoTV Deutschland - Duration: 02:08s - Published Der Jeep Renegade des Modelljahres 2020 in Kürtze US amerikanisches Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) bewertet den Renegade als „Top Safety Pick 2019"Automatischer Notbrems-Assistent als „überlegen" eingestuft; Aufprallvermeidung ‚Forward Collision Warning Plus' gehört zu den 70 wählbaren Sicherheitsfunktionen des RenegadeDas Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) ist eine unabhängige, gemeinnützige Wissenschafts- und Bildungsorganisation, die sich der Reduzierung von Verlusten durch Kraftfahrzeugunfälle widmet. 0

