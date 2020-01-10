Deepika Padukone Chhapaak BAN, JNU Protest, Laxmi Agarwal | All Controversies 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:15s - Published Deepika Padukone Chhapaak BAN, JNU Protest, Laxmi Agarwal | All Controversies Have a look at all the controversies of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak movie, from her JNU visit to ban on her film and many more

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this SpotboyE #CAAProtest : In a recent interview, #NaseeruddinShah shared his thoughts & stated that he is angry as a citizen of… https://t.co/hqs5NHcaet 3 days ago 𓃗🇸🇦 RT @dipziebaby: Never seen her supporting any movement. So, just hope Deepika Padukone's presence at the JNU protest is not a "mauke ka fay… 4 days ago