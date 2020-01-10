Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deepika Padukone Chhapaak BAN, JNU Protest, Laxmi Agarwal | All Controversies

Deepika Padukone Chhapaak BAN, JNU Protest, Laxmi Agarwal | All Controversies

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:15s - Published < > Embed
Deepika Padukone Chhapaak BAN, JNU Protest, Laxmi Agarwal | All Controversies

Deepika Padukone Chhapaak BAN, JNU Protest, Laxmi Agarwal | All Controversies

Have a look at all the controversies of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak movie, from her JNU visit to ban on her film and many more

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Spotboye

SpotboyE #CAAProtest : In a recent interview, #NaseeruddinShah shared his thoughts & stated that he is angry as a citizen of… https://t.co/hqs5NHcaet 3 days ago

hamad0000007

𓃗🇸🇦 RT @dipziebaby: Never seen her supporting any movement. So, just hope Deepika Padukone's presence at the JNU protest is not a "mauke ka fay… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laxmi Agarwal’s Daughter EMOTIONAL After Watching Deepika Padukone’s Film Chhapaak [Video]Laxmi Agarwal’s Daughter EMOTIONAL After Watching Deepika Padukone’s Film Chhapaak

Laxmi Agarwal's daughter Pihu has reacted to Deepika padukone's Chhapaak. Watch the entire video to know what was her reaction. Also, know what made Laxmi Agarwal emotional after seeing her daughter..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:05Published

Public Review| Deepika, Vikrant starrer 'Chhapaak' leaves a strong impact on the masses [Video]Public Review| Deepika, Vikrant starrer 'Chhapaak' leaves a strong impact on the masses

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey starrer "Chhapaak" finally hit the silver screens today. The story of the film is inspired by acid-attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal, who became a victim to the crime in..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.