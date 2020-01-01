Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > EXCLUSIVE: Will we be seeing more of Cheryl Hole's Gemma Collins impersonation?

EXCLUSIVE: Will we be seeing more of Cheryl Hole's Gemma Collins impersonation?

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
EXCLUSIVE: Will we be seeing more of Cheryl Hole's Gemma Collins impersonation?

EXCLUSIVE: Will we be seeing more of Cheryl Hole's Gemma Collins impersonation?

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Cheryl Hole reveals in an exclusive interview if fans can expect to see more of her impersonation of Gemma Collins.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

EXCLUSIVE: Is Cheryl Hole officially a member of the House of Edwards? [Video]EXCLUSIVE: Is Cheryl Hole officially a member of the House of Edwards?

Cheryl Hole addresses the rumours about her being an official member of the House of Edwards.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published

Gemma Collins fears her baby will be 'boring' [Video]Gemma Collins fears her baby will be 'boring'

Gemma Collins says her biggest fear is that her future baby will be "boring".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.