Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation

The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday.
Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan put on ‘administrative leave’ over misconduct allegation

NEW YORK — The Recording Academy has placed Deborah Dugan, its president and CEO of just six...
SFGate - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! OnlineSeattle TimesFOXNews.comIndependent


Recording Academy CEO Suspended Amid Allegations Of Misconduct

The organization that puts on the annual Grammy Awards says Deborah Dugan has been placed on...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Reuters



Schredder13

Schredder RT @bulldoghill: Deborah Dugan, who was placed on leave, said that the Recording Academy’s lawyer sexually harassed her and that she had co… 37 minutes ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston Deborah Dugan was placed on administrative leave last week. She claims she was subjected to sexual harassment from… https://t.co/zgBE7JBdZO 57 minutes ago

bulldoghill

Linda Hill Deborah Dugan, who was placed on leave, said that the Recording Academy’s lawyer sexually harassed her and that she… https://t.co/gyDrnCPRdw 1 hour ago

taemholland

alex 🐚 why is it that all of twitter's commentary on the deborah dugan ouster is "blah blah the grammys are overrated blah… https://t.co/NqeQlmnWdB 2 hours ago

WEAU13News

WEAU 13 News Deborah Dugan says she was placed on administrative leave after she called out conflicts of interest in the nominat… https://t.co/pl315MtYD8 2 hours ago

KCBD11

KCBD NewsChannel11 Deborah Dugan says she was placed on administrative leave after she called out conflicts of interest in the nominat… https://t.co/whF7QN65tQ 3 hours ago

LaducaCory

Cory LaDuca RT @people: Recording Academy Head Deborah Dugan Sues After Being Placed on 'Administrative Leave' Days Before Grammys https://t.co/AE2NvZf… 3 hours ago

CherNic3

Billie Bae Valentine RT @consequence: @RecordingAcad @debdugan Dugan alleges the #GRAMMYs Board can and has taken artists who are up for a nomination and placed… 4 hours ago


Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation [Video]Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday. Recording Academy, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Grammys Chief, Accused Of Misconduct, On Leave 10 Days Before Awards Show [Video]Grammys Chief, Accused Of Misconduct, On Leave 10 Days Before Awards Show

Recording Academy President and Chief Executive Deborah Dugan has been placed on leave after an allegation of misconduct, just 10 days before the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:30Published

