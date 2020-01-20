The Biggest Surprises From The SAG Awards

There were a few surprises in store at this year’s Screen Actors Guild awards.

South Korean film Parasite won the biggest award of the night, as the first foreign-language film to take home Best Motion Picture.

The night also saw big wins for the Brits, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and Netflix’s The Crown picking up awards - but all eyes were on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, whose reunion sent the internet into a frenzy.