Chopra holds special 'Shikara' screening for Kashmiri Pandits 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:11s - Published Chopra holds special 'Shikara' screening for Kashmiri Pandits To mark the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra held a special screening of his upcoming movie "Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits" for Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday here.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Tellychakkar.com Special Shikara screening for Kashmiri Pandit. #Shikara #KashmiriPandit #TellyChakkar https://t.co/Gjqn7yP2CM 1 week ago Keshav M Rao RT @SwarajyaMag: The special screening of about 30 minutes was attended by over 200 Kashmiri Pandits, including many refugees. https://t.c… 1 week ago Srinivas Sarma RT @SwarajyaMag: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Holds Special Screening Of ‘Shikara’ For Kashmiri Pandits To Mark 30th Anniversary Of Exodus https://t… 1 week ago Swarajya The special screening of about 30 minutes was attended by over 200 Kashmiri Pandits, including many refugees. https://t.co/8W8niXqWoT 1 week ago amitjain002 RT @Koimoi: Shikara: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Holds A Special Screening On The 30th Anniversary Of The Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits @VVCFilms #Shi… 1 week ago bollywood leaks Shikara: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Holds A Special Screening On The 30th Anniversary Of The Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits https://t.co/6JGPnp7kAo 1 week ago Bollywood Reporter Vidhu Vinod Chopra holds special Shikara screening for Kashmiri Pandits https://t.co/TCezxIMmua https://t.co/aWqgQmd1vD 1 week ago