Chopra holds special 'Shikara' screening for Kashmiri Pandits

To mark the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra held a special screening of his upcoming movie "Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits" for Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday here.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra holds special Shikara screening for Kashmiri Pandits

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits", filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra said he condemns all kinds of violence -- the one that is taking place today,..

