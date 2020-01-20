Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Charlize Theron's kids have 'no concept' of her awards

Charlize Theron's kids have 'no concept' of her awards

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Charlize Theron's kids have 'no concept' of her awards

Charlize Theron's kids have 'no concept' of her awards

Charlize Theron says her young children have no idea how "fortunate" their mom is when she is nominated and honoured with accolades.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser [Video]Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser

Harvey Weinstein apparently boasted about the role s*xual favours allegedly played in Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek's careers to then aspiring actress Dawn Dunning when he tried to persuade her to..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Charlize Theron, 'Joker' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Producers on the Full Producer Roundtable [Video]Charlize Theron, 'Joker' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Producers on the Full Producer Roundtable

2020 Oscar nominated actress Charlize Theron and nominated producers Emma Tillinger Koskoff, David Heyman and Peter Chernin joined Dan Lin and Debra Martin Chase for the full Producer Roundtable.

Credit: THR Roundtables     Duration: 57:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.