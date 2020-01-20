Brindisi's continued broadband fight

Anthony brindisi is continuing his push to improve broadband service to rural america.

Today he met with northland communications president jim mccarthy in holland patent to learn more about how his company is helping that cause.

News channel two's gary liberatore was at their meeting and joins us now with more.

Gary, good evening.

Good evening.

Northland's president took congressman brindisi on a tour of the company...as this issue of getting broadband service to everyone...is one of the congressman's biggest priorties.

Tc : 14:22 "so this is our network operations center, it's really in mmany ways the heartbeat of our company...."

Northland communications president jim mccarthy gladly took congressmsman anthony brindisi on a tour of northland's headquarters in holland patent friday morning... tc : 16:08 "so this is oneida county rural telephone which is presominantly residential.... northland's affiliate 'oneida county rural telephone' is working on a project to bring highspeed broadband to more than 700 more rural homes.... tc : 01:53 "the cable you see on the polls, some of it's buried, so there's really two pieces of it, the initial build the distribution of the network that we completed in december 2018 and we have additional two years to make all the condition connections to the from the pool into our customers home."

Congressman brindis says it's projects like this that will help get to the ultimate goal of having every household in the united states..have high speed internet access.

Tc : 06:22 "today is part of our 'brindisi at your business' series where i get to hear local businesses, talk about things that are happening in washington, how policy down there can maybe help local businesses, but it's also a chance to highlight a great family-owned company that's been doing great work in oneida chance to highlight a great family-owned company that's been doing great work in oneida county for many.

Many years now, especially on an issue that's so important to the 22nd congressional district and that's to expand broadband in the underserved communities."

Brindisi also wants to remind his constituents to take part in his broadband survey on his website....brindisi.house.g... nternet... tc : 07: 28 "we've gotten over 1,000 responses so far from throughout the district, people of going onto our website and have taken the speed test which we have provided and we're encouraging more people to go on to do that so we can get an accurate representation of what the speeds are throughout the distrtrict, where the gaps in coverage are, and present those maps to the fcc so we can talk about how we can expand broadband into the 22nd district."

Besides filling out the survey, which we have a link to...on our website....congressman brindisi also mailed out a survey...so you can complete that and send it in as well.

He says he will use the data collected to create a broad-band map to present to the f-c-c sometime later this year.

Reporting live in the studio, gary liberatore,