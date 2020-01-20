Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of 'Jhund'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of 'Jhund'

Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of 'Jhund'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday treated his fans by sharing the first official poster of his upcoming film "Jhund".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amitabh Bachchan drops intriguing poster of 'Jhund'

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media pages and dropped the first poster of 'Jhund' directed by...
DNA - Published Also reported by •SifyMid-DayZee News


'Jhund's' first look poster is out

In the poster, Amitabh can be seen showing his back posture. Dressed in an all-blue attire, the actor...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Weeklyvoice

Weekly Voice Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of ‘Jhund’: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday treated his fans by shar… https://t.co/nVnpxVEblV 3 days ago

JollyHoo

Jolly Hoo Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of ‘Jhund’ https://t.co/YzhmOjBr1z 5 days ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of ‘Jhund’ https://t.co/8B76swsDNO 6 days ago

DailyRahnuma

The Rahnuma Daily Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of 'Jhund' - https://t.co/4H8uUt4bd3 https://t.co/ffOBkg0QIo 6 days ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of ‘Jhund’ https://t.co/4CYoFxwcWf 6 days ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon First glimpse! #AmitabhBachchan shares the first official poster of his upcoming film #Jhund @SrBachchan… https://t.co/W4gOyJGWOs 6 days ago

Siliconeer

Siliconeer #Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of 'Jhund' https://t.co/G9w9rLsz9G #Amitabh https://t.co/l1PYohhcep 6 days ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #Entertainment: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday treated his fans by sharing the first official poster of his up… https://t.co/O7zHJ6UxHe 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' teaser out now [Video]Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' teaser out now

After sharing the first official poster of his upcoming film "Jhund" megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared the teaser of the film. In the movie, Amitabh will portray the role of Vijay Barse who..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.