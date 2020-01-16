American pop star Nick Jonas is floored by his better half, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra's look in saree.

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is back in the bay. The actress, who was in the US, catching up on personal...

Nick's reaction came after Priyanka shared a photo on Instagram where she is seen wearing a blue...

We For News Hubby Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra’s saree look #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas https://t.co/thFHwJnTtT 4 days ago

RadioandMusic.com . @nickjonas is floored by his better half, @priyankachopra 's look in saree. #saree #Bollywood #nickjonas … https://t.co/w9In4JwLPi 4 days ago