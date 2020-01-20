Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Queen (band) > Queen become first band ever to be honored on UK coin

Queen become first band ever to be honored on UK coin

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Queen become first band ever to be honored on UK coin

Queen become first band ever to be honored on UK coin

'We Are The Champions' legends Queen have become the first ever band to be honored with an official UK coin.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wwry_jp

QUEEN NewsFlash ◆ Queen Become First Band on UK Coin - https://t.co/gTkBvWSoZV https://t.co/f3T0IntdE5 https://t.co/wSi7RX1qa3 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Queens, one coin: UK mint debuts the rockers and the royal [Video]Two Queens, one coin: UK mint debuts the rockers and the royal

British rock band Queen is now featured alongside their royal namesake, Queen Elizabeth, on a £5 coin. Rocker Brian May shows off the new commemorative currency.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

The Queen joined by Queen - the band - on new coins [Video]The Queen joined by Queen - the band - on new coins

Rockers Queen have become the first British band to join the Queen on a commemorative coin, the Royal Mint said. The Mint has released a commemorative coin collection to celebrate the band and their..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.