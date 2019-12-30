New Tech Can Observe the Brain & Heart Simultaneously 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:12s - Published New Tech Can Observe the Brain & Heart Simultaneously Scientists have been able to capture real-time 3D footage of blood flowing through the human body, which could help doctors observe the function of multiple organs at the same time.

