New Tech Can Observe the Brain & Heart Simultaneously

New Tech Can Observe the Brain & Heart Simultaneously

New Tech Can Observe the Brain & Heart Simultaneously

Scientists have been able to capture real-time 3D footage of blood flowing through the human body, which could help doctors observe the function of multiple organs at the same time.
