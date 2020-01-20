Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Utah Boy Forced to Remove Ash Wednesday Cross Last Year Meets President Trump

Video Credit: KSTU - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Utah Boy Forced to Remove Ash Wednesday Cross Last Year Meets President Trump

Utah Boy Forced to Remove Ash Wednesday Cross Last Year Meets President Trump

President Donald Trump brought William McLeod to the White House as an example of his new federal guidelines on religious displays in school.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fox13

FOX 13 News Utah We first told the story of William McLeod last year when his teacher told him to remove his ash cross on Ash Wednes… https://t.co/kzJ10sML4A 3 days ago

JoyceGrady1

Joyce Grady Utah boy forced to remove Ash Wednesday cross last year meets President Trump https://t.co/IHxcMk1vA2 3 days ago

sunoveristambul

JR RT @fox13: Utah boy forced to remove Ash Wednesday cross last year meets President Trump https://t.co/lBUo53M7DU 3 days ago

fox13

FOX 13 News Utah We first told the story of William McLeod last year when his teacher told him to remove his ash cross on Ash Wednes… https://t.co/YaVqQcRqOj 3 days ago

sarajanesrock

SJ 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐🎶 RT @fox13: We first told the story of William McLeod last year when his teacher told him to remove his ash cross on Ash Wednesday.​ https:/… 3 days ago

fox13

FOX 13 News Utah We first told the story of William McLeod last year when his teacher told him to remove his ash cross on Ash Wednes… https://t.co/OTLuudhLFD 3 days ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Utah boy forced to remove Ash Wednesday cross last year meets President Trump https://t.co/aZecqRvcCv 3 days ago

fox13

FOX 13 News Utah Utah boy forced to remove Ash Wednesday cross last year meets President Trump https://t.co/lBUo53M7DU 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats accuse Trump of corrupt scheme at trial [Video]Democrats accuse Trump of corrupt scheme at trial

At the start of President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial on Wednesday, House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said Trump had pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Avenatti Wins, Loses At Manhattan Pre-Trial Hearing [Video]Avenatti Wins, Loses At Manhattan Pre-Trial Hearing

Federal prosecutors won't be allowed to try to show that Michael Avenatti’s heavy debts gave him a motive to extort Nike Inc. US District Judge Paul Gardephe's ruling in Manhattan on Wednesday gave..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.