An Indie Film Earning Buzz on the Festival Circuit

The indie feature film "Coming Up for Air" was shot locally in the Milwaukee, Whitefish Bay, Kenosha and Brown Deer areas and has won four best feature film awards across the film festival circuit.

And now you can see what all the buzz is about for yourself at a special screening here in town!

Joining us to discuss the movie is one of the stars, actress Deborah Staples.

You can see "Coming Up for Air" this Sunday, January 26 at 5pm and 8pm at Fox Bay Cinema Grill in Whitefish Bay.

Getting your tickets in advance is encouraged.

For more information, visit ComingUpForAirMovie.com.