My Chemical Romance Tease New Music, Announce UK Stadium Concert | Billboard News

My Chemical Romance Tease New Music, Announce UK Stadium Concert | Billboard News

My Chemical Romance Tease New Music, Announce UK Stadium Concert | Billboard News

Exactly a month after reuniting for their first show since 2012, MCR have teased what sounds like new music.
Tweets about this

larrypareigis

Larry Pareigis Hear My Chemical Romance Tease New Music With Instrumental Track https://t.co/zjhOdV8CqA 6 hours ago

redpineofficial

RedPine Music Watch: My Chemical Romance tease new music https://t.co/YDsydGTXAw 2 days ago

Motobec810

Michael Gigandet My Chemical Romance Share New Instrumental in Concert Announcement Tease https://t.co/E6FxaVyqSr @Loudwire #music #newmusic 2 days ago

wnfws

eya.tatia My Chemical Romance Teases New Music And Live Show! https://t.co/AsnBgBQOKv 2 days ago

whatupkihd

A Great Big Pile Of Leaves 2020 RT @SPIN: My Chemical Romance tease new music, announce first reunion show in the U.K. https://t.co/IQGEOm2hj7 https://t.co/P2J59nisA4 2 days ago

robindavidman

Robin Davidman My Chemical Romance Tease New Music With Dramatic Clip: Watch https://t.co/fqp6vUnxO6 https://t.co/sWsvytLD0i 2 days ago

_supervoice

Anna Mae RT @StarlightPR1: My Chemical Romance Tease New Music With Dramatic Clip: Watch https://t.co/I5gdU6tflN Presented by @MusicLinkUp 2 days ago

SPIN

SPIN My Chemical Romance tease new music, announce first reunion show in the U.K. https://t.co/IQGEOm2hj7 https://t.co/P2J59nisA4 2 days ago


Eminem's new album expected to make historic 'Billboard' 200 debut [Video]Eminem's new album expected to make historic 'Billboard' 200 debut

'Music To Be Murdered By' is projected to debut on top of the 'Billboard' albums chart next week. If the album does land at No. 1, Eminem would become the first artist to have 10 straight No. 1 debuts..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Taylor Swift on Mother's Brain Tumor Diagnosis, DJ Khaled Welcomes Baby & More | Billboard News [Video]Taylor Swift on Mother's Brain Tumor Diagnosis, DJ Khaled Welcomes Baby & More | Billboard News

Ozuna is hitting the U.S., Taylor Swift is talking trauma in a new interview and multiple celebrity couples welcome new babies! Here are the top stories in music for Tuesday, January 21st.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:09Published

