Joe Root: Young players at the heart of England's victory over South Africa 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published Joe Root: Young players at the heart of England's victory over South Africa England cricket Test match captain and batsman Ollie Pope speak to the press following their victory over South Africa in the third Test to bring the series to a 2-1 lead over their hosts.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources UPDATE 2-England in South Africa 2019/20 Scoreboard Feb 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st odi between South Africa and England on Tuesday at...

Reuters India - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this