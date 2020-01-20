Global  

MSC and French shipyard seal cruise liner 'mega' deal

MSC and French shipyard seal cruise liner 'mega' deal

MSC and French shipyard seal cruise liner 'mega' deal

Shipping company MSC and France’s Saint Nazaire shipyard have signed a 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) deal to build two cruise liners, in a contract forming part of this week’s “Choose France” drive.

David Pollard reports.
