MSC and French shipyard seal cruise liner 'mega' deal 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:31s - Published MSC and French shipyard seal cruise liner 'mega' deal Shipping company MSC and France’s Saint Nazaire shipyard have signed a 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) deal to build two cruise liners, in a contract forming part of this week’s “Choose France” drive. David Pollard reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like