Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colourful umbrella festival in Thailand

Colourful umbrella festival in Thailand

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Colourful umbrella festival in Thailand

Colourful umbrella festival in Thailand

Beauty contestants ride bicycles while carrying umbrellas in Borsang village in northern Thailand.

The small village is famous for its handicrafts, which are made locally.

As well as daytime parades, there's also an evening lantern parade along the main street during the three-day celebration.

The festival has been held annually for nearly 40 years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Muay Thai boxing enthusiasts fight on bamboo pole over a river [Video]Muay Thai boxing enthusiasts fight on bamboo pole over a river

Amusing footage shows locals taking part in boxing matches while balancing on a pole over a river. The activity, known locally as 'sea boxing' or Muay Thalay, was held yesterday (January 27) in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:27Published

Chinese tourists welcomed at Bangkok airport for New Year celebration [Video]Chinese tourists welcomed at Bangkok airport for New Year celebration

Thai airport staff held colourful celebrations on Thursday (January 23) to welcome the surge of Chinese visitors arriving to mark the country's New Year. More than 2.7 million residents from the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.