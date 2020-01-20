Equitación como herramienta de aprendizaje on January 20, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:42s - Published Equitación como herramienta de aprendizaje La equitación es una práctica que ayuda a fomentar el respeto por los animales, desarrollar el amor por la naturaleza y mejorar la capacidad de concentración y disciplina. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this