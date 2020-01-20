Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sebastian Stan Talks ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ & New Movie ‘The Last Full Measure’

Sebastian Stan Talks ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ & New Movie ‘The Last Full Measure’

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Sebastian Stan Talks ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ & New Movie ‘The Last Full Measure’

Sebastian Stan Talks ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ & New Movie ‘The Last Full Measure’

Fans know that “Avengers: Endgame” was never the end of the Marvel universe – especially with the announcement of the new Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

While chatting with ET Canada, star Sebastian Stan shares how he and Anthony Mackie have been hard at work preparing for the show.

Plus, he teases his new film, “The Last Full Measure”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Last Full Measure movie - John Savage [Video]The Last Full Measure movie - John Savage

The Last Full Measure movie - John Savage The Last Full Measure Actor John Savage gives a heartfelt message about the film. Now Playing in theatres.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:59Published

The Last Full Measure movie clip - The New One [Video]The Last Full Measure movie clip - The New One

The Last Full Measure movie clip - The New One The true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, a USAF Pararescue medic who saved over sixty men in the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.