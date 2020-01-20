Tapping Of Liberty Bell On Independence Mall Among Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremonies 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:17s - Published Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey did the honors at 12 p.m. Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey did the honors at 12 p.m. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources MLK Boynton Martin Luther King Jr. event in Boynton Beach. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:57Published 1 day ago 14 Camden County Residents Awarded Freedom Medal They were recognized for their contributions to the community and for exemplifying the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:21Published 3 days ago