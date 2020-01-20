Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tapping Of Liberty Bell On Independence Mall Among Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremonies

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Tapping Of Liberty Bell On Independence Mall Among Martin Luther King Jr. Day CeremoniesPennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey did the honors at 12 p.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

MLK Boynton [Video]MLK Boynton

Martin Luther King Jr. event in Boynton Beach.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:57Published

14 Camden County Residents Awarded Freedom Medal [Video]14 Camden County Residents Awarded Freedom Medal

They were recognized for their contributions to the community and for exemplifying the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.